HANFORD — “Instead of making the people who’ve passed on a sad memory, this makes it a happy memory,” said Hanford Dia De Los Muertos organizer Silvia Gonzalez Scherer.
Hanford’s version of the 3,000-year-old Mexican tradition returns to Civic Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The multi-day tradition involves friends and family gathering to remember and celebrate those that have died to help facilitate their spiritual journey.
Gonzalez Scherer said that the event was a difficult project to initially get rolling due to misconceptions about the tradition itself and she said that the tradition’s widespread and global observance makes it the perfect occurrence for the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company to continue in Hanford.
“It’s for all cultures. We all die, so we all have that in common,” Gonzalez Scherer, HMTC founder said. “It’s for people who want to remember their family members who went before them. It’s a beautiful thing.”
The event drew about 700 people in its first year despite being held on a Thursday evening. Last year’s event drew nearly twice that, Gonzalez Scherer said. More are expected this year, as this will be the event’s first year hosted on a Saturday and its first time hosted during daytime hours.
The event is a family-friendly celebration that will feature dozens of vendors, food trucks, activities, piñata competitions and performances, including a concert by Visalia-based Mariachi Alas de Jalisco, a huge, multi-tiered puppet show and dance performances.
Vendors are still being accepted and vendor fees are discounted if proprietors pledge to create an ofrenda, or altar. Ofrendas are created to honor those that have died and usually contain objects that remind surviving friends and family of the person.
“We’ll have a photo opportunity garden. Families can pay $5 and go in and go from thing-to-thing-to-thing taking pictures,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The decorative items and props in the fundraising photo area will include wood cut-outs, La Calavera Catrina skeletons, the Central Valley’s largest sugar skull and other items.
Returning this year will be the 16-foot, 40-pound skeleton puppet created by Chicago-based puppeteer Mark Saltzman that wowed audiences at last year’s event.
The event is a fundraiser for the HMTC, which recently found a permanent home at 14060 Hackett St. The theater company hosts free weekly acting classes for all ages as well as organizes the annual Monologue Slam, Udderly Improv comedy shows, plays and more.
The first production in the theater company’s new space will be a radio-themed production of “Gunsmoke” scheduled for December.
While Dia De Los Muertos is technically a fundraiser for the theater, Gonzalez Scherer said that the company tends to spend more on the event than they bring in. while not optimal, it’s a small price to pay for an event that brings the community together in a positive way, she said.
“I just don’t want to charge for admission. The event should be free to everyone. If people buy something from the vendors, that helps and donations will help us too,” she said.
The Dia De Los Muertos Wall of Remembrance will return this year, as well. For a small donation, visitors can add a dead loved one’s name and a message to the wall.
For more information, visit https://www.hanfordmtc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.