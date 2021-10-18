Celebrations for the Day of the Dead — or Dia de los Muertos — are returning to Kings County after a year's hiatus.
According to Sophia Medina, event coordinator with the Kings Cultural Center, the eighth annual Dia de las Muertos celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Center in Armona. While the actual holiday itself is Nov. 1-2, Medina said they were doing it a week early to accommodate Halloween celebrations.
Dia de los Muertos is an important day of remembrance in Mexican culture that is used to pay respects to ancestors and loved ones who've died. This is often done by making altars with their pictures, offerings of food, flowers and candles. The cleaning of grave sites is also common as are display of decorative skulls — or calaveras.
“It’s to pay respects to those who have passed away and celebrate them through music and dance, and bringing the families together in our community," Medina said.
And in the spirit of the Day of the Dead, Medina added that the community is encouraged to not only attend, but participate.
“It’s also really great that we ask visitors in the community to get involved we ask for people to come and build community altars for their own loved ones who have passed to honor them,” she said.
Traditional celebrations like ballet folkorico dancing and mariachi music will be included, alongside new programs on the performance list thanks to partnerships with other local organizations and performing groups.
“Within our own dance center, we’ve allowed for not only little kids to be dancing in our folklorico, but parents and grandparents are also participating," Medina said. "So it’s really special to see all the different generations coming together to celebrate this special day.”
Admission for the event is free.
