The 9th Annual Dia De Los Muertos, sponsored by the Kings Cultural Center, was held on Front Street on Sunday morning in Armona.
Hundreds gathered for the celebration of past relatives and the lives they led.
Like last year, Front Street was closed off east of 14th Avenue to allow attendees to freely walk from the seated area to the main building to check out the altars to the dead, or Las Ofrendas.
Traditional Folkloric dancers of all ages came from throughout the Valley, Mariachi musicians, and other entertainment kept the crowd’s eyes glued to the stage for the four-hour event put on by the Medina family, which runs the Kings Cultural Center.
Clothing and other items were sold by over a dozen vendors spread out in the lot across the street from the center.
Five of the area's best taco vendors were on hand to serve up meat, chicken or shrimp tacos and burritos.