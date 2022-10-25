The 9th Annual Dia De Los Muertos, sponsored by the Kings Cultural Center, was held on Front Street on Sunday morning in Armona.

Hundreds gathered for the celebration of past relatives and the lives they led.

Like last year, Front Street was closed off east of 14th Avenue to allow attendees to freely walk from the seated area to the main building to check out the altars to the dead, or Las Ofrendas.

Recommended for you