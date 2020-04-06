Detectives seek info regarding weekend shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department responded Sunday to calls regarding shots fired. No injuries or damage has been found or reported as police search for clues.

At 2:42 p.m. Sunday, April 5 the Lemoore Police Department received several calls regarding shots being fired in the area of Fox Street and D Street.

Officers responded and located several spent shell casings in the area. Lemoore PD Detectives responded and took over the investigation.

No businesses or buildings are known to have been hit or damaged as a result of this shooting. The Lemoore Police Department does not have any information of people being shot or injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact LPD Detectives at 559-924-9574.

