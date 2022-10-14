At an informational meeting at the Longfield Center on Oct. 6, Hanford city staff outlined some of the changes to the placement and design of the future Heroes Park location.
More information was available Oct. 11, during the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where Parks Director Brad Albert and Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner answered questions during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
Hanford Planning Commissioner Dennis Ham expressed some concern about proposed changes to the location.
"I hope that we can hear more about it," Ham said before staff's presentation.
Albert laid out the design revisions — the original plan was to have the park's southwest corner at Florinda and 9 1/4 avenues.
"We negotiated, and negotiated, and negotiated and we could not come to terms with the [original] property owner," Albert told the Commission.
The new plan moved to an adjacent parcel, sectioning off the northern 40 acres of the 60-acre property.
The change in location prompted a redesign from a 1/4-mile by 1/4-mile square layout to a rectangular design with the park's northern edge on Grangeville Boulevard.
One of the additional changes moves the future fire station adjacent to the park from the southeast corner of the plot to the northeast corner, giving future fire crews easier street access.
The City is getting the land appraised and getting approval to move forward with developing the land for park use, staff said.
The development of the 9th Avenue area will add a four-lane road to provide access to the parking planned for the northwestern corner of Heroes Park.