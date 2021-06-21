In the nearly 25 years that he’s served with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy John Daulton has come to know Kettleman City inside and out — and that includes veteran Mike Hatfield.
A homeless man who served in Vietnam, Hatfield has long been a Kettleman City fixture and can often be found “working the corner” at Ward Avenue and Highway 41 with his dog, Rerun.
Hatfield acquired the dog for emotional support three years ago and in that time they’ve become inseparable. So when Daulton got a call one morning in early June informing him that Rerun was missing, it came as no surprise to him that Hatfield was completely beside himself.
Cameras didn’t face the area where Rerun disappeared, leaving Hatfield and Daulton with no leads. However, something in Daulton told him not to give up. He took to social media and even the news media for help.
“He’s my boy. All I got is him,” Hatfield pleaded, according to FOX26. “He sleeps with me. I lost him. Somebody took him.”
“I know how much he loves his dog and it just kind of touched me a little bit,” Daulton said. “But being that I couldn’t do anything law-wise to help him, I thought that I would try to help him with any power that I might be able to figure out.”
There was an outpouring of support online from Kings County and beyond as notices of found dogs and inquiries flooded Daulton’s message notifications. However, none of them were Rerun.
Then he got a tip from the Santa Barbara County town of Guadalupe. A family had picked up a dog wandering at the Shell gas station that Hatfield camps at near Kettleman City, on their way to Yosemite National Park.
After a slew of dead-ends and false leads, Daulton said he finally had a good feeling.
“I had found a few dogs — people were sending me photos of dogs from all over, all over everywhere,” Daulton said. “I was getting hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of responses. But this one here, I was pretty convinced.”
On his own time, Daulton drove to Guadalupe in his personal vehicle to meet the family and see the dog. After being acquainted for years, the deputy recognized him right away — it was Rerun.
He’d been well taken care of, well fed and freshly bathed. The family sent Rerun and Daulton on their way, but not without a goodie bag that included treats and a gift to hopefully guarantee that Rerun won't disappear again — a collar and a nametag.
A news camera caught the reunion between Hatfield and Rerun, which received millions of views and the reunion went viral.
“I had no idea that it would blow up to this. It’s been crazy. I’ve been contacted by people across the country, by multiple news agencies wanting to interview me or put me on, and I didn’t respond,” Daulton said. “Once I got the dog back, I quit responding to the big news agencies. I wasn’t doing it for that. I was done.”
However, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office had one more surprise in store for Deputy Daulton. He was awarded a Class B commendation for his actions.
“Deputy Daulton could have simply wrote and submitted a report and not pursued the incident further. However, Deputy Daulton was deeply touched by the unfortunate situation knowing Mr. Hatfield has very few possessions and is currently homeless,” Patrol Sgt. Nate Ferrier wrote in the commendation. “It was made clear that Rerun is one of the few joys in Mr. Hatfield's life.”
“Rerun is well taken care of,” Daulton said. “If he wasn’t, I would’ve left Rerun with the people he was with ... the point was Mr. Hatfield, that’s his possession and he loves that dog. And I thought it was important that he got his only possession back.”
