As he stares down his retirement on Thursday, Kings County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Ellis has worn a lot of hats and done a lot of work in his 31-year career.
For his fellow deputies, he was a colleague. And for children in Kings, he was their school resource officer, brandishing McGruff the Crime Dog puppet far more readily than a baton or a gun.
For many youths who played football in the area, he was “Coach.” That’s what one of the young men he ran into earlier this week called him while buying his coffee.
“Whenever that kind of stuff happens, it’s very humbling,” Ellis said. “You go through life hoping you’ve done a good job, but not knowing if you have. And so when someone tells you that you have, that’s always a really good feeling."
Ellis’s time in law enforcement opened up many doors for him, but when he was growing up on the west side of Fresno, it was the last occupation he ever expected to hold.
“I think when I was like in third or fourth grade, maybe, I remember a Fresno Police officer coming to our class and talking to us, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘there’s no way I could be a cop.’ I don’t want to get killed — that kind of thing — I don’t want to get shot,” Ellis said. “I was a scrawny kid and I used to get picked on and called names and stuff like that.”
Instead, Ellis had aspirations for becoming a reporter, until a bad experience at his high school paper soured his interest. However, while his brother was studying criminal justice, he got the chance to flip through his textbooks and liked what he saw. Ellis eventually majored in administrative justice and attended the Police Academy at Fresno City College, joining the KCSO in 1990.
Wanting to work with children, Ellis put in his application to become a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) instructor with the Avenal substation and found his niche. Some time later, he was teaching D.A.R.E. in Hanford and in 2007, he became a school resource officer (SRO) for the Central Union School District.
“And that’s the highlight of my career,” Ellis said. “I loved doing it and if I could work for five or six more years, I would.”
Ellis also has the distinction of being the only patrol-level Black deputy currently serving with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, though some serve in roles such as bailiff and working in the jail. Ellis attributed this in part to a breakdown of interest or desire to pursue a law enforcement career, while those who do often go towards bigger departments with better pay, as opposed to the smaller Kings County Sheriff’s.
However, Ellis says he would like to see a change.
“If I can leave anything behind, like a legacy, it would be first that being a law enforcement officer for anyone — and in particular for African Americans — is an honorable, good profession,” he said. “It would be for some African American male or female to follow my footsteps and become a Kings County Deputy Sheriff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.