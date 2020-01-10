HANFORD — A man was arrested Wednesday after hallucinating on drugs and stabbing his coworker with pruning shears, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Around noon, KCSO deputies responded to the area of state Route 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue, east of Hanford, for a stabbing investigation.
Upon arrival, deputies said they located a 56-year-old male lying in a field with a wound to his back. The victim told deputies he was struck in the back with a pair of pruning shears and identified the suspect as his co-worker, Sergio Gonzalez DeLosSantos.
Officials said deputies requested the assistance of the KCSO Detectives Unit, who responded and contacted DeLosSantos.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined DeLosSantos had consumed several 12-ounce cans of beer and snorted methamphetamine throughout the workday in the orchard.
At one point while trimming trees, Sheriff’s officials said DeLosSantos began hallucinating and yelling at the victim about killing his son. He then took the pair of pruning shears he was working with and stabbed the victim in the back with them, causing a large laceration to the victims back, detectives said.
DeLosSantos’ son was contacted by deputies and determined to be unharmed, they said.
Sheriff’s officials said the victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Authorities said DeLosSantos was transported to the Kings County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $30,000.
