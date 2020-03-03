Deputies: Man drove stolen dump truck

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday after he was found in possession of a stolen dump truck.

Just after 7 a.m., KCSO deputies responded to Myers Well Drilling, 11745 2nd Ave. in Hanford, for a suspicious subject in a dump truck at the business.

According to a press release from KCSO, while employees at the business were warming up their equipment for the day, a man later identified as 24-year-old Luis Monroy pulled inside their shop in a 2015 Mack dump truck.

The employees approached Monroy to see why he drove into their shop, but noticed he was acting strange and twitching so they backed away from the truck, deputies said.

The employees called the company listed on the door of the dump truck and Sheriff’s officials said the owner of the dump truck advised them the truck was stolen in Fresno on Feb. 28. The employees then called the Sheriff’s Office to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to place Monroy in custody. After further investigation, deputies said they found Monroy to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and determined him to be under the influence of a controlled substance.