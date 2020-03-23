Deputies: Man burglarized same location twice

ARMONA — Kings County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for committing two burglaries at the same location within a couple days, officials said.
Around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Kings County deputies were dispatched to the Kings Gospel Mission, located at 13747 6th St. in Armona, for a burglary investigation. Deputies said this was the second burglary investigation within the last three days at this location.
Upon arriving on scene, deputies contacted an employee who told them he had located multiple items which he recognized as being stolen from Kings Gospel Mission’s C-train, located adjacent to their property at a homeless encampment.
The items identified by the victim as being stolen matched items taken from a burglary that occurred at this same location on March 19, deputies said.
While contacting the victim in this case, he informed responding deputies that he had witnessed a male subject walking to and entering a home in the 13000 block of Front Street from the area of the stolen items.
Deputies were provided a description of the suspect and attempted to make contact at the Front Street address. They said a male subject, later identified as 50-year-old Robert Ryan Harden, exited the home and was immediately detained for questioning, as he matched the description provided by the victim.
Sheriff’s officials said Harden was later identified by the victim and security camera footage as the suspect who broke into and stole the property from the Kings Gospel Mission on March 19 and March 21.
During a search of Harden, deputies said keys belonging to a previously-stolen item from the Kings Gospel Mission were also located.
Multiple stolen items were recovered from Harden's encampment and returned to Kings Gospel Mission. Sheriff’s officials said Harden was subsequently transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $20,000.