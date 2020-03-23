Deputies: Man burglarized same location twice

ARMONA — Kings County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for committing two burglaries at the same location within a couple days, officials said.

Around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Kings County deputies were dispatched to the Kings Gospel Mission, located at 13747 6th St. in Armona, for a burglary investigation. Deputies said this was the second burglary investigation within the last three days at this location.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies contacted an employee who told them he had located multiple items which he recognized as being stolen from Kings Gospel Mission’s C-train, located adjacent to their property at a homeless encampment.

The items identified by the victim as being stolen matched items taken from a burglary that occurred at this same location on March 19, deputies said.

While contacting the victim in this case, he informed responding deputies that he had witnessed a male subject walking to and entering a home in the 13000 block of Front Street from the area of the stolen items.