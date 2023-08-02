The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is testing for botulism in the waters of the Tulare Lake in an effort to prevent spread if its presence is confirmed.

“Due to the remarkable refilling of the basin, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners are proactively patrolling Tulare Lake by plane, on the water using airboats and driving around the shoreline to monitor wildlife, including testing deceased birds for avian flu and botulism which has historically occurred on Tulare Lake when water persisted into the summer months,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Communications Manager Stephen Gonzalez in a written statement.

Botulism is a disease produced by certain bacteria that is potentially lethal to wildlife, particularly waterfowl, according to the United States Geological Survey. Avian outbreaks of botulism rarely have impacts on humans. Humans can catch a different type of botulism, but instead catch it through mediums like improperly stored canned foods.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you