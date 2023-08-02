The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is testing for botulism in the waters of the Tulare Lake in an effort to prevent spread if its presence is confirmed.
“Due to the remarkable refilling of the basin, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners are proactively patrolling Tulare Lake by plane, on the water using airboats and driving around the shoreline to monitor wildlife, including testing deceased birds for avian flu and botulism which has historically occurred on Tulare Lake when water persisted into the summer months,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Communications Manager Stephen Gonzalez in a written statement.
Botulism is a disease produced by certain bacteria that is potentially lethal to wildlife, particularly waterfowl, according to the United States Geological Survey. Avian outbreaks of botulism rarely have impacts on humans. Humans can catch a different type of botulism, but instead catch it through mediums like improperly stored canned foods.
Kings County Office of Emergency Services Manager Abraham Valencia said that the Kings County Department of Public Health has also tested the water in the Tulare Lake basin.
“We have found E. coli in the water, but it wasn’t really shocking news,” Valencia said. “E. coli bacteria is found normally in floodwaters. But as far as anything environmentally, anything airborne, we haven’t found anything in that regard.”
Valencia said in July that the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s testing for botulism was a routine occurrence for large bodies of standing water and was designed to protect local wildlife.
“CDFW is monitoring and preparing for the potential occurrence of avian botulism this summer or fall at Tulare Lake in the Southern San Joaquin Valley,” Gonzalez said. “The toxin-producing bacteria occurs naturally in bodies of water like Tulare Lake and the bacteria tends to multiply when water temperatures rise, and water becomes stagnant.”
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has collected 10 dead birds during patrols of the basin between July 13 and 19, and was testing two of the birds for samples of botulism and the avian bird flu around July 21.
Gonzalez said the testing process for botulism takes anywhere from three to four weeks.
“The presence of botulism has not been confirmed at Tulare Lake, but the goal is to be ready to respond if it does,” Gonzalez said. “Should it be detected, CDFW, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Natural Resources Agency, California Waterfowl Association and others are coordinating a response to prevent its spread.”