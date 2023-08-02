Employees of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office warned the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that their frustrations with pay and staffing will only get worse if something is not done to make salaries and benefits more competitive.
During a study session near the end of the meeting, however, the board was assured that wages for county DA’s are competitive after board action in June that directed $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds be used to provide retention and hiring incentives for county employees. On July 11, the board authorized the signing of a Side Letter of Agreement with the Prosecutors Association extending their existing contract through June 30, 2024.
The board also approved a two percent cost-of-living increase for unrepresented management, appointed department heads and elected officials, which includes Hacker as the elected DA.
Carolyn Leist, director of human resources, told the board the DA's office has received two applicants and nearly a dozen department heads are frequently meeting as the Retention Advisory Committee to discuss how to use the money and discuss reorganization within the county’s departments.
“We do realize that there are some things that we need to do, but that is going to take time for us to do that reorganization and it is on our priority list to do that,” said Leist.
It was clarified that recruitment for Deputy DA Level I positions has been set at an annual salary of $89,000 with a $5,000 retention bonus for the next three years, making the county more competitive with neighboring counties.
Deputy District Attorney Kevin Cook was the first to address the board during public comment, and said that more attorneys will leave the county for better benefits such as office days throughout the week and opportunities to work from home. Cook stated that all of the attorneys who have left the county now make more money elsewhere.
Another deputy district attorney predicted that by mid-August there will be only 10 active deputy DA's in the office to conduct all the office operations including daily trials and filings.
He explained that when one attorney leaves the workload increases for other attorneys in an already short staffed and overworked office. He stated that there needs to be a focus on retention and recruitment, noting a $26,000 gap between salaries with neighboring Tulare County for attorneys with no experience.
Another deputy district attorney bluntly stated that he will be leaving the county and starting somewhere else in September for better pay, explaining that fewer law students in school and fewer passing the BAR exam have led to fewer people wanting to be an attorney or even applying. He stressed that the county must do something to attract people to come and stay as prosecutors in Kings County.
Vincente Reyas, deputy district attorney, came to the office in 2019 when he said the salaries were competitive. Reyas said that things have changed, and working for the county is no longer beneficial.
Board Chairman Richard Valle commented that he has received negative comments about the retention bonus being paid out paycheck to paycheck when it was his understanding that it would all be in a lump sum. Valle stated that it was his understanding that the way the bonus is paid out is not a board issue, but a prosecutors association issue, and the association had already discussed and decided on a spread out payment.
“That is what was negotiated and agreed to at the table for the side letter agreement was to do it per pay period and it was looked at as a recruitment and retention effort,” said Leist.
Valle stated if applicants want a lump sum payment there should be an opportunity for that to happen.
Leist rebutted that the language in the side letter was ratified and approved within the association and also approved by the board.
Valle pointed out that as Leist spoke he could see the DA employees nodding in agreement to some of what was said but also in disagreement as well, and that county District Attorney Sarah Hacker needs to have a plan to address the office’s shortcomings as an elected official.
“If this is going to be highlighted every Tuesday morning the board needs to be kept in the loop and made more aware,” said Valle. “It’s not fair for the Board of Supervisors if this then starts coming publicly that we’re holding this up.”
Valle assured county staff that they were there to work together but that the salary issue is not solely the board’s responsibility.
To clarify some of the issues brought before the board by the District Attorney's Office employees, the study session later in the meeting highlighted the growth and benefits of working for the county and how recent changes have made Kings County the leader in wages for attorneys in the area.
Alex Walker, administration intern, gave a snapshot of the county’s employment at large, noting that the largest employment sector in the county is healthcare followed closely by agriculture.
Over the next year, Kings County is expected to expand by 424 jobs.
Matthew Boyett then discussed the growth of full-time employment by percentage over the last 15 years, and County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez spotlighted the longevity of county staff, noting 143 employees have been with the county for over 20 years.
Walker took the floor once again to compare benefits and salaries with the neighboring counties of Tulare, Fresno, and Madera, specifically examining the positions of Account Clerk, Deputy DA I and Road Superintendent. Among the areas studied were salary, paid vacation and sick time.
For the Deputy DA I position, Walker said the county used to be behind in competition but that is no longer the case.
“Kings County was previously on the lower end but board action on July 11 actually puts us ahead of the pack,” said Walker. “The new salary range for the Deputy DA I in Kings County starts at $77,000 and is capped at $94,000.”
Walker ensured that holidays, paid vacation and sick time were also competitive, but stressed the competitiveness of the new salary range.
“Tulare County previously paid the highest salary ranges,” said Walker. “However, again, the board action taken on July 11 puts Kings County in the lead for the Deputy DA I, as well as Deputy DA II, III and IV positions.”
When the board opened the study session up for public comment, Hacker was given a chance to address the board. Hacker stated that the position description presented for Deputy DA I was not accurate.
She argued that Kings County is still behind Tulare County, whose website promotes a starting salary of $97,000. Hacker reminded the board that they were very specific about what qualifications were needed to be hired at the county’s highest pay rate.
Valle told Hacker she has to take the lead on the issue and that the board is dependent on her to lead and vocalize her needs for the office. He asked Hacker if she will be ready to move forward on bringing contracts for independent attorneys back before the board next week. She replied she was, and is prepared to bring forth an item regarding using salary savings to help compensate existing employees.