Employees of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office warned the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that their frustrations with pay and staffing will only get worse if something is not done to make salaries and benefits more competitive.

During a study session near the end of the meeting, however, the board was assured that wages for county DA’s are competitive after board action in June that directed $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds be used to provide retention and hiring incentives for county employees. On July 11, the board authorized the signing of a Side Letter of Agreement with the Prosecutors Association extending their existing contract through June 30, 2024.

The board also approved a two percent cost-of-living increase for unrepresented management, appointed department heads and elected officials, which includes Hacker as the elected DA.

