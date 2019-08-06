One man has died, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Hanford.
California Highway Patrol officials say a man in a 1995 Chevy Astro was driving west on Jackson Avenue when he blew through a stop sign, hitting a Chevy pickup truck traveling north on 10th Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.
Both vehicles crashed into the shoulder of the road, and the Chevy pickup struck a power pole, causing a power outage in the area.
The driver of the Chevy Astro was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries. His name has not been released. The 47-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Approximately 213 customers are without electricity. PG&E crews are on the scene working to restore power. The estimated time of restoration is 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.