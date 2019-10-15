HANFORD — David G. Valadao announced he raised more than $530,000 within one month since announcing his candidacy to reclaim California’s 21st Congressional District on Aug. 28, a historic single-month record in the southern San Joaquin Valley congressional seat.
“I am thankful to have such strong support from so many of my Central Valley neighbors,” Valadao said in a news release. “Our team is overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support shown in the first month of our campaign. Voters are excited and eager to have a strong voice they can trust representing them in Congress again.”
According to the release, 59% of Valadao’s donations come from the Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties, which make up Congressional District 21.
You have free articles remaining.
“Valley families, employers, and workers want someone fighting for them in Washington who [has] their best interest at heart,” said Andrew Renteria, Valadao’s campaign manager. “They want someone who understands the issues facing Valley families and has real solutions, not soundbites.”
Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford, represented CA-21 from 2013-2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.