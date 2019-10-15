{{featured_button_text}}
xyz Congressman David Valadao

In this January 2016 file photo, Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, is shown speaking at the Central Valley Career and Resource Expo held at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — David G. Valadao announced he raised more than $530,000 within one month since announcing his candidacy to reclaim California’s 21st Congressional District on Aug. 28, a historic single-month record in the southern San Joaquin Valley congressional seat.

“I am thankful to have such strong support from so many of my Central Valley neighbors,” Valadao said in a news release. “Our team is overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support shown in the first month of our campaign. Voters are excited and eager to have a strong voice they can trust representing them in Congress again.”

According to the release, 59% of Valadao’s donations come from the Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties, which make up Congressional District 21.

“Valley families, employers, and workers want someone fighting for them in Washington who [has] their best interest at heart,” said Andrew Renteria, Valadao’s campaign manager. “They want someone who understands the issues facing Valley families and has real solutions, not soundbites.”

Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford, represented CA-21 from 2013-2019.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments