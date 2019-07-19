HANFORD — It seems there may be a local rematch in the 2020 election.
Former Congressman David Valadao filed candidacy papers Tuesday to run for Congressional District 21, according to the Federal Election Commission website. The district includes all of Kings County and parts of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
After first being elected in 2012, Valadao, a Republican dairyman from Hanford, went on to serve three consecutive terms in Congress as CA-21’s representative.
He was challenged in the 2018 election by TJ Cox (D-Fresno), an engineer and entrepreneur.
Valadao initially declared victory on Election Day, but in the weeks following, numbers began to shift in Cox’s favor. Eventually, Cox was declared the winner by just over 860 votes.
While Valadao handily won in Kings County and had a slight edge in both Fresno and Tulare counties, Cox was able to garner a majority of the votes in Democratic-leaning Kern County.
Cox’s victory of the seat made it one of seven in the state to flip from Republican to Democrat, adding to the House which had already been taken back by Democrats.
Andy Orellana, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, issued the following statement recently:
“In 2018, the Central Valley kicked out a career politician who voted to take away protections for 92,000 of his own constituents with preexisting conditions. Working families sent Valadao packing because they won’t tolerate a DC insider who will prioritize Washington special interests over combating the rise in prescription drug cost, investing in needed infrastructure and bringing clean drinking water to all corners of the Central Valley.
“Apparently, former Member of Congress David Valadao didn’t get the message, but you can be sure voters in California’s 21st District will reject the morally bankrupt Trump-Valadao agenda again in 2020.”
Valadao has yet to make an official announcement, but he is expected to do so in the coming weeks.
Vernon Costa, chairman of the Republican Party of Kings County, released this statement:
“David Valadao has been encouraged to run by folks throughout the Central valley. People here appreciate his effectiveness and bipartisan leadership. David is the real deal and I know he is strongly considering running. The fact is, we haven’t had much of a representative the last seven months. TJ Cox seems to spend more time dealing with his own scandals and corruption than he does representing the district.”
Please Valadao do not run. It's time for new leadership here in the valley. Thank you for your six years of service but let's get some new blood in Congress for awhile. Use the skills you learned in Congress to give back to the valley as a private citizen.
We do not need this liberal back in office representing our area. He claims to be conservative but he’s actually a liberal!
Thank You Valadao for your service. But I think you should use the skills you learned in Congress to help the valley as a private citizen. We need new blood in Washington right now.
