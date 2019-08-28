BAKERSFIELD — On Wednesday, David G. Valadao officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California's 21st Congressional District.
Valadao previously served three consecutive terms in Congress starting in 2012 before being challenged by TJ Cox (D-Fresno) in the November 2018 election. Cox was declared the winner by just over 860 votes.
In his announcement Wednesday, Valadao stated:
“The Central Valley needs a strong voice they can trust representing them in Congress – someone who listens and understands that Central Valley residents just want an opportunity to provide and build a better life for their families.
“That’s why I’m running to represent California’s 21st District.”
Stay tuned to the Sentinel for updates to this story.
