LEMOORE — “I tell people this all the time, this is the greatest profession known to mankind. I think, next to our armed forces, there is no more important job,” former Lemoore Police Chief Darrell Smith said. “I can’t believe I get paid to do the job.”
Smith, who retired from the force in December, will be honored as the Public Safety Individual of the Year tonight at the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce’s 62nd annual gala.
The former chief was in the gym when he was notified that he’d be winning the award this year. Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Ward informed him that every individual in Smith’s department signed a petition nominating him for the award.
“It touched my heart, to tell you the truth. The way I looked at it, in my position as chief of police, I didn’t do anything to receive that award. I’m not even worthy of it. It’s because of everything that the men and women who work for the department do that I was recognized,” Smith said.
Smith said he plans to dedicate the award to all the men and women of the Lemoore Police Department at tonight’s gala, which takes place at the Tachi Palace Casino.
Smith is no stranger to gala, having presented the first-ever winner of the Public Safety Individual of the Year award to Youth Development Officer Jason Stephens three years ago.
“I see it as a prestigious award. I know the people who have received it before me, including a police officer of mine I had the honor to present the award to for the first time. The second year was a volunteer fireman [Abimael “Abi” Shiyomura]. These guys are amazing. They volunteer their time to go to 1,200 calls a year in the city of Lemoore. To be included in that group, I’m humbled,” Smith said. “I’m going to make sure that everyone who got me there will receive the recognition that they deserve.”
Smith’s career in law enforcement nearly didn’t start at all. As an Explorer for the Kings County Sheriff’s Office in high school, Smith wasn’t doing as well in the program as he would have liked. He would eventually move on from the idea of law enforcement after graduating from Lemoore High School in the early ‘80s. He went on to start his own construction company, but still felt an itch to dedicate more time to his community.
The future police chief enrolled in the police academy with the intent to become a reserve officer. He wanted to be of service to his community in some way while still running his own business. Soon, however, he made a life-changing decision.
“When I got into the police academy, I fell in love with law enforcement,” he said.
After graduating from the academy, Smith became a full-time officer and began his career at the Hanford Police Department.
After 24 years, Smith had become a captain. It was at this time that he got the call that the Lemoore Police Department needed an interim police chief. Interested in serving his hometown, Smith took the opportunity.
With the understanding that the position would be temporary, Smith wanted to introduce himself to his crew and get to know them better. After doing so, he felt like he’d found his way home.
“I thought, ‘you know what? I’m going to approach this position like it’s mine and see where that takes me,’” he said.
After a few months as interim chief, Smith was offered the position on a permanent basis.
“The six years I spent in Lemoore were the best years of my career,” he said. “That’s not to undermine the years I spent in Hanford, but it’s just different when you go to an organization and you have the ability to lead with your own ideas, your own vision and can form your own mission to accomplish that.”
One of the first things Smith wanted to do after being named chief of police in 2014 was to keep more officers in the community, he said. Noticing that many local officers were being trained in Lemoore and subsequently leaving for higher-paying jobs out of the area, Smith wanted to be able to offer locals a competitive wage to stay.
“We don’t want to be the highest-paid agency, but pay them fairly,” he said, adding that paying for a revolving door of trainees was unsustainable didn’t help the community.
Smith also began using the department’s neglected reserve program as a recruitment pool. Whenever a vacancy in the department popped up, Smith could draw a proven, reliable candidate from the reserves, which would provide a smooth transition in the force.
Not quite ready to retire when his initial five-year contract was up, he stretched his stay out a bit to stay with the force — at least for a while. He ultimately retired in December of last year after 30 years of service.
Among the most memorable moments from his long career, one day that shines bright in his mind’s eye is graduating from the academy. Smith’s wife of 33 years pinned his badge to his uniform — something she’s done many times since.
“I knew it was a huge responsibility that I was undertaking and I knew that I would never do anything to tarnish that badge,” he said. “It’s so important for all the men and women that wore that badge before me, that wear it now and that will wear it in the future that we don’t tarnish that badge.”
He said that most every day on the force sees a new example of heroism, camaraderie and bravery — even if the public doesn’t hear about them.
“For every negative story you see in the news… I can personally tell you 1,000 stories of astonishing and courageous things that the men and women who protect and serve do on a daily basis. For me, from a leadership perspective, we need to do a better job of telling that narrative,” he said.
And while Smith’s memories of his career remain mostly happy ones, there have been dark times as well, he said.
“Being in the field that I’m in, obviously, I’ve lost people that are close to me in the line of duty. As the Chief of Police — I’ll tell you this — it’s like losing a son. I’ve lost two officers in Lemoore and it’s like losing a son,” he said. “Those are some of the darkest days.”
Having finished his own journey in the police force, he’s now training and preparing a new generation of law enforcement officers as director of the Tulare Kings Police Academy at the College of Sequoias in Hanford.
Smith said he tried to instill a sense of the difficult, but infinitely rewarding, journey ahead for cadets that stick with law enforcement. He hopes that his students will have the same enthusiasm and reverence for law enforcement in year 30 as they do in year one — just as he has all these years.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world. If I had it to do over, I would,” he said.
