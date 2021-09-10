A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Hanford Friday by Renewable Solar, Inc. to celebrate the energizing of the Danell Bros. 2.82 MW solar system.
Guest speakers included Congressman David Valadao.
Located south of Hanford at the Danell Bros. Dairy, the system sits on 11.6 acres and consists of 7,056 400-watt CPS Astronergy panels. Its estimated first year’s energy production is 5,691,971 kWh, according to a release from Danell Bros. The release goes on to say that the system will generate approximately $655,793 in savings in its first year, which translates into $56,534 per acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.