A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Hanford Friday by Renewable Solar, Inc. to celebrate the energizing of the Danell Bros. 2.82 MW solar system.

Guest speakers included Congressman David Valadao.

Located south of Hanford at the Danell Bros. Dairy, the system sits on 11.6 acres and consists of 7,056 400-watt CPS Astronergy panels. Its estimated first year’s energy production is 5,691,971 kWh, according to a release from Danell Bros. The release goes on to say that the system will generate approximately $655,793 in savings in its first year, which translates into $56,534 per acre.

Recommended for you

Load comments