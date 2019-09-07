HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.’Studio is offering adults a little encouragement to get back into shape.
The downtown Hanford-based dance studio is hosting a variety of classes to help get locals moving.
A Fiesta Mexicana Zumbathon with instructors Rose Guzman and Rocio Escobosa is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14. The cost for the all-day dance class is $12 or $10 in advance.
“P.A.T.Y.'Studio would like to invite our community to attend our Fiesta Mexicana Zumbathon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. We hope to see many attend our Fiesta Mexicana. A bailar se a dicho,” studio owner Patricia Diaz said, adding that “as a thank you,” those in attendance will receive a discount for youth classes registered on the day of the Zumbathon.
Starting Sept. 16, P.A.T.Y.’Studio will also offer adult ballet, Zumba and kick boxing classes on a weekly basis.
P.A.T.Y’Studio is located at 123 W. 7th St. Suite 201, Hanford. Call 559-410-8487 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.