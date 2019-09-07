{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.’Studio is offering adults a little encouragement to get back into shape.

The downtown Hanford-based dance studio is hosting a variety of classes to help get locals moving.

A Fiesta Mexicana Zumbathon with instructors Rose Guzman and Rocio Escobosa is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14. The cost for the all-day dance class is $12 or $10 in advance.

“P.A.T.Y.'Studio would like to invite our community to attend our Fiesta Mexicana Zumbathon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. We hope to see many attend our Fiesta Mexicana. A bailar se a dicho,” studio owner Patricia Diaz said, adding that “as a thank you,” those in attendance will receive a discount for youth classes registered on the day of the Zumbathon.  

Starting Sept. 16, P.A.T.Y.’Studio will also offer adult ballet, Zumba and kick boxing classes on a weekly basis.

P.A.T.Y’Studio is located at 123 W. 7th St. Suite 201, Hanford. Call 559-410-8487 for more information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments