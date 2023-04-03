Clear, sunny skies and mild temperatures brought large crowds out for the 59th annual Laton Lions Club parade and rodeo Saturday and Sunday. De Woody Street was packed as mounted sheriffs personnel from Fresno and Kings counties, floats, old cars and clowns made their way past homes and businesses.
On Saturday and Sunday afternoon, the action moved to the rodeo grounds, where fans filled the stands to watch pro bull riding, mutton busting, and enjoy barbecue.
Crowds turn out for Laton Lions Club Rodeo, parade | Photos
