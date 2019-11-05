The Hanford Police Officers’ Association and the Lemoore Police Officers’ Association has created a crowdfunding page through the Police Officers Research Association (PORAC) Fund a Hero program to raise money for Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz who was killed in the line of duty.
On November 2, 2019 Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz was shot and killed in the line of duty while faithfully serving the citizens of Kings County. Jonathan was a loving father as well as an exceptional friend and Police Officer. Jonathan began his career with the Huron Police Department in 2015 and was hired full-time with the Lemoore Police Department in 2016. He was recently promoted to the Major Crimes Task Force. Jonathan, 31 years old leaves behind three children, including a 10-month-old daughter, three siblings, his parents, and his girlfriend.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Kings County Sheriffs Department Detectives, the suspect and Jonathan were at a birthday party for the suspects Father, Ramiro Trevino Sr., when the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident. Jonathan intervened to ensure the safety of the victim by escorting her to safety. Jonathan went back into the residence to try and defuse the situation when the suspect opened fire on Jonathan as well as Trevino, Sr., before turning the gun on himself.
The campaign can be found at https://porac.org/fund-a-hero/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.