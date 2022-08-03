The City of Corcoran hosted National Night Out Tuesday, an opportunity for the community to interact with local law enforcement in a positive setting.

“The entire event changes each year, it's completely donation driven. We have different organizations and people donate time and services to bring this event to life,” said Sgt. Daniel Mcalister, of the Corcoran Police Department, who was in charge of the event as he has been for several years. 

This year's event featured American Ambulance reprsentatives, as well as members of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate program.

