The City of Corcoran hosted National Night Out Tuesday, an opportunity for the community to interact with local law enforcement in a positive setting.
“The entire event changes each year, it's completely donation driven. We have different organizations and people donate time and services to bring this event to life,” said Sgt. Daniel Mcalister, of the Corcoran Police Department, who was in charge of the event as he has been for several years.
This year's event featured American Ambulance reprsentatives, as well as members of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate program.
“I rely on a lot of folks in the community to help make this event better each year. Many different resources and outside organizations come to support us and it’s really great," Mcalister said.
One Corcoran patrol officer described the opportunity to interact with the community saying, “my day-to-day job is to be there on someone’s worst day, so it’s vital we have events like this because we get to interact with our community in a fun, positive way. Police really are here to help, we just want to help, but when someone’s having a bad day it can be difficult to express that.”
Another said, “when I go out there to serve my community I treat everyone like I would want my own family to be treated. It’s event’s like this one that help members of the community to remember that we are people too, we are all on the same boat and behind the badge we are just people.”
The event was held in downtown Corcoran where the SWAT MRAP vehicle was a highlight of the event. One of the SWAT team members was demonstrating some of the tools used by SWAT to adults and children alike.
“When we are all geared up, the weight of everything is close to 50 pounds, each piece by itself doesn’t seem to weigh much but together is really heavy,” he explained to a group of kids.
Rosa Brothers Milk Company served free scoops of ice cream to the more than 200 people who attended the event, while hot dogs were grilled nearby.
Mcalister noted everything was free, saying “we want people to come and enjoy themselves, not worry about money or price of admission. Everything here is free of charge so that everyone has the same experience,” he said.
“If we have to convince people that we’re the good guys then somewhere something has gone fundamentally wrong, we are in this profession because we want to help people and one of the ways we serve our community is to show them who we are," Mcalister said. "We get to know our community through events like this one, and that can create a bond that later when we show up for a call to service might make a difference.”
The Hanford and Lemoore police departments will host the National Night Out event in October. The event began in 1984, with the inaugural National Night Out involving 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the website.