Cross Creek is carrying a lot of water following storms this week which dropped nearly an inch of rain in the Hanford area. Seen here near 5th Avenue and Highway 198 east of Hanford, it flows south.
The region will continue to be stuck in a stormy pattern with two low pressure systems expected through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The first system will linger just offshore over the Pacific through Friday, then gradually dissipate Friday night. The second system will approach early Saturday and move onshore by Saturday night. Both systems will produce widespread precipitation.