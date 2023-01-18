A transient woman charged with arson in a fire that damaged the Taoist Temple Museum in China Alley in May 2021, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for setting the fire and unrelated crimes.

Maxine Montenegro, who pleaded no contest, was sentenced on Jan. 6 and ordered by the court to pay restitution in the amount of $120,767.07.

Kings County Deputy District Attorney Jay Finnecy said the maximum sentence in Montenegro’s case would be 13 years, and that he rarely saw sentences reach nine years in cases which did not involve a firearm or violence.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you