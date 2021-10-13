A woman was arrested for drunk driving following a chase that led into the Tachi Rancheria, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release sent out by the KCSO, a deputy was patrolling in the area of Jackson and 17th avenues in rural Kings County on Friday evening when they spotted a white, Chevrolet Suburban driving erratically. The Suburban reportedly drove over the white fog line numerous times and veered abruptly back onto the roadway. The deputy believed the driver was possibly driving while under the influence and initiated a traffic enforcement stop. The driver, later identified as Alexis Sanchez, allegedly refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.
Sanchez continued to drive over the fog line during the pursuit and at one point drove into the oncoming lane of travel, though no other vehicles were in the oncoming lane. The release states that Sanchez then drove onto the Tachi Rancheria as she attempted to evade the deputy. The entrance to the Tachi Rancheria is controlled with a gate and one-way tire deflation spikes. When Sanchez drove over the spikes all four tires were punctured and began to deflate.
Sanchez is alleged to have then sped through the residential neighborhoods of the Rancheria and entered the slough area that runs on the south side of the Rancheria. The chase through the slough continued for several minutes until the Suburban came to a stop in the 16500 Block of Kent Avenue.
The driver and her passenger were detained by deputies. The KCSO said Sanchez had climbed into the rear seat of the Suburban and claimed she had never driven the vehicle and was merely a passenger. The deputy giving chase identified her as the driver and she was placed into custody. It was later determined Alexis had an elevated blood alcohol level and had been driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sanchez was booked into Kings County Jail on charges of felony evading, evading in the opposite direction of traffic and driving under the influence. Her bail was set at $60,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.