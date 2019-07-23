LEMOORE —Three Visalia residents were arrested after stealing at a Hanford Home Depot and leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
During the 20-minute pursuit, West Hills College was put on a brief lockdown and a Lemoore officer was injured, according to a media release.
The Lemoore Police Department was notified of the theft around 12:30 p.m. Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle, which was stolen out of Visalia, driving westbound on State Route 198 at 19th Ave.
Police attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and continued towards West Hills College, causing the campus to be placed on a lockdown.
During the 20-minute pursuit, a Lemoore Police officer was involved in a single vehicle collision. He was transported to a local hospital and later released with minor injuries.
The suspect eventually stopped the vehicle at the area of 13th Ave. and Kent Ave. The driver and front seat passenger both fled on foot.
The driver, 26-year-old Sean Frain of Visalia, was found after a short foot chase. He was arrested on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Frain also had two Tulare County warrants. His bail is at $180,000 as of Tuesday morning.
The front seat passenger was not located. Two females in the vehicle, Heidi Brindle-Alvarez, 43, and Samantha Lovett, 23, both of Visalia, were taken into custody.
Brindle-Alvarez and Lovett were both booked into the Kings County Jail on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Brindle-Alvarez had three Tulare County warrants and is being held without bail. Lovett's bail is currently set at $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.