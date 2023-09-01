The Kings County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested 19-year-old Santiago Cortez and 22-year-old Isias Vasquez on charges related to an attempted murder and shooting in Hanford last weekend.
Two unidentified victims told Sheriff's deputies on Sunday, Aug. 27 that they had been at a nearby market of the 11400 block of 10 1/2 Avenue. As the victims drove home, two males followed the victims home from the parking lot.
The suspects began shooting at the car and the victims, some of whom had exited the vehicle, according to reports.
Eventually, the suspects stopped shooting and made a U-turn to escape. Kings County Sheriff's Office found shell casings at the scene and located video surveillance of the suspects who fired the round and their vehicle, according to authorities.
Later, officers with the Hanford Police Department located the suspects' vehicle, according to reports. Officers found a black .40-caliber handgun and several spent shell casings in a search of the vehicle, police said.
Cortez was booked into the Kings County Jail with charges of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle, with bail set at $750,000.
Vasquez, meanwhile, was on parole from prior convictions for resisting arrest and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize with a weapon. He was given the same charges as Cortez, with additional charges for felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a violation of parole. He was booked into Kings County Jail with bail set at $780,000.