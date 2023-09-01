The Kings County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested 19-year-old Santiago Cortez and 22-year-old Isias Vasquez on charges related to an attempted murder and shooting in Hanford last weekend. 

Two unidentified victims told Sheriff's deputies on Sunday, Aug. 27 that they had been at a nearby market of the 11400 block of 10 1/2 Avenue. As the victims drove home, two males followed the victims home from the parking lot. 

The suspects began shooting at the car and the victims, some of whom had exited the vehicle, according to reports. 

