Two Lemoore men have been arrested and ghost guns confiscated after an incident near Santa Rosa Rancheria early Sunday morning.
At 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, Kings County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Alkali Drive and Jersey Avenue in Lemoore, to investigate a man with a handgun in his waistband.
Tribal security officers reported the man approached the security gate on the Santa Rosa Rancheria and was being aggressive toward the officers. During this time one of the officers spotted a handgun tucked inside the man's waistband, according to officials.
Upon arrival, deputies located two men in the middle of the road matching the description provided by the tribal security officers. They were detained and identified as Adrean Anthony and Desmond Andrews.
A tan handgun was reportedly found in Anthony's waistband. The gun was a 9mm Polymer 80 “ghost gun” meaning it did not have a serial number.
The magazine was loaded with 10 9mm rounds. Additionally, the pistol had a selector switch which allowed it to shoot in either a semi-automatic or a fully automatic mode, officials reported.
Anthony and Andrews appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and claimed to be walking home from a wedding that took place earlier in the evening, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff's Office.
Andrews was carrying a backpack and during a search of the backpack, authorities reportedly located a black 9mm Polymer 80 “ghost gun” that was loaded with an extended 33-round magazine containing eight 9mm rounds, according to Kings County Sheriff's officials.
Both subjects were transported and booked into the Kings County Jail.
Anthony was booked on the charges of possession of a machine gun, converting a firearm into a machine gun, minor (under 21) in possession of a concealed firearm, minor in possession of ammunition, possession of an untraceable firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a concealed firearm in public and public intoxication. His bail was set at $135,000.
Andrews was booked on charges of minor (under 21) in possession a concealed firearm, minor in possession of ammunition, possession of an untraceable firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a large capacity magazine and public intoxication. His bail was set at $120,000.