According to the Kings County Sheriffs Office, two juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with an Armona carjacking.
At almost 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Kings County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Front and Oak streets in Armona to investigate a reported in-progress fight involving three subjects.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim who explained that two juvenile male subjects approached him while he was sitting in his grandmother's car outside a nearby residence.
The two males reportedly grabbed the victim, pulled him out of the car and assaulted him by punching and kicking him repeatedly while going through his pockets, according to reports. The victim reportedly began to fight back and was able to get up and run away from the attackers.
The two suspects drove away in the victim's vehicle, according to reports.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the assault, police said in a release.
Deputies issued a “be on the lookout” broadcast for the stolen car. A short time later, the Visalia Police Department located the stolen car with three juvenile males inside, authorities said, adding that Visalia PD had detained the juveniles.
Once the victim was released from the hospital, an in-field line-up was completed with the three detained males. According to authorities, the victim identified two of the males as the ones who allegedly attacked him and stole his car.
The two identified juveniles were arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center. They were charged with carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. The stolen car was returned to the registered owner.