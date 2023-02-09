Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence.
Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses, parole violations, and gang affiliations. He was also on post release community supervision by the County, according to officials.
As deputies were en route to the scene at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit arrived and reportedly spotted Natividad driving a go-kart in the area.
Air-1 witnessed Natividad and a female who was later identified as 20-year-old Jasmine Ochoa Alvarez, park the go-kart at Libbie Lane and run into a residence.
Alvarez was later found to have three no-bail Kings County warrants issued for her arrest on alleged charges of false impersonation, interfering with a peace officer, and driving while unlicensed.
Deputies reportedly made contact with the victim, who said that Natividad had threatened him and his family with a firearm. An elderly member of the family intervened, which caused Natividad to leave before he injured anyone, according to officials.
Authorities surrounded the residence on Libbie Lane and called the two suspects out but they refused. The homeowner arrived and informed the deputies that the suspects did not have permission to be in the home.
The suspects eventually left the residence and were taken into custody, according to officials
Upon further search of the residence and surrounding area, deputies located a handgun matching the description provided by the victim. The handgun was a black Glock-style gun with an extended magazine containing several rounds of ammunition. The handgun reportedly did not have a serial number, which made the weapon untraceable by authorities.
Alvarez was booked into the Kings County Jail on her outstanding warrants and new charges were added including interfering with a peace officer. She is being held without bail.
Natividad was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of criminal threats, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of an untraceable firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, interfering with a peace officer and violating post release community supervision.
His bail was set at $120,000.