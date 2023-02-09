weapon

The handgun that was found at the scene by Kings County deputies.

 Contributed

Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence.

Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses, parole violations, and gang affiliations. He was also on post release community supervision by the County, according to officials.

As deputies were en route to the scene at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit arrived and reportedly spotted Natividad driving a go-kart in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you