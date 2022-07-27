At 8:24 pm on Monday Hanford Police were dispatched to the area of 1200 North Williams for a report of a man who had just been assaulted.

Upon arrival officers located a 32 year-old male victim lying on the ground bleeding and unconscious. It appeared the victim had been stabbed, according to officials.

The officers began lifesaving aid until the ambulance arrival but the victim died at the scene.

