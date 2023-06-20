Hanford Police in partnership with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverages Control (ABC) conducted a minor decoy operation at local ABC-licensed establishments on June 7.
According to an officer report, minor decoys attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages from different local establishments between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., with 22 establishments being visited by law enforcement.
Out of the 22 establishments, two were out of compliance with the law and sold to minor decoys, which resulted in two people being cited for B&P 25658(a) (selling to a minor).