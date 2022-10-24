A late-night chase resulted in the arrest of two in Hanford Friday night.
At 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, a Kings County Sheriff's deputy was on a traffic stop near Jackson and 14th avenues in rural Kings County when he reportedly heard numerous gun shots in the area of Jersey and 16th avenues.
The Deputy broadcast the information over the radio and a nearby deputy checked the area.
The responding deputy reportedly located a silver KIA Optima traveling north on 16th Avenue at nearly 100 miles per hour. The deputy attempted to stop on the KIA, but the driver refused, and a pursuit ensued, according to authorities.
The driver of the KIA was later reportedly determined to be Andrew Diaz. Diaz had a female passenger identified as Madison Martinez, according to authorities.
Diaz drove the KIA north on 16th Avenue, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour while failing to stop for numerous stop signs, KCSO said in a release. Diaz turned east onto Highway 198 and continued to evade law enforcement, exiting Highway 198 at 13th Avenue and drove east on Hanford Armona Road toward Hanford, according to officials.
Due to Diaz’s reckless driving, the pursing deputy decided to terminate the pursuit in the interest of public safety, according to reports. The deputy continued to travel in the same direction as the KIA and reportedly saw Diaz swerving all over the road, running several cars off the road and striking a subject riding a motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to reports.
Traffic had lightened up and the deputy was able to re-initiate the pursuit, according to reports. Diaz proceeded north on Irwin Street and shortly after struck the center divider where his car became undrivable, according to officials.
Diaz and Martinez allegedly ran from the car but were quickly captured by authorities.
During a search of the KIA, deputies located an AR-15 style rifle, three 30-round magazines and ammunition, according to reports, which also added that the rifle did not contain serial numbers which made it untraceable.
Diaz reportedly admitted to firing the rifle near 16th and Jersey avenues. Deputies searched that area and reportedly located 65 spent .223 shell casings.
Diaz was booked into Kings County Jail and charged with evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, hit and run resulting in death or injuries, illegally possessing an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of an undetectable firearm and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $125,000.
Martinez was booked into Kings County Jail for resisting arrest and was later released.