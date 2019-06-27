{{featured_button_text}}
 Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a transient man Sunday who was found with drugs and multiple guns after he ran from police officers and resisted arrest, department officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m., Hanford Police officers said they were attempting to locate a transient warrant subject in a homeless encampment located in the 800 Block of South Phillips Street.

As officers approached the tented area, they said an adult male, later identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Lujan, took off running.

After a short foot pursuit, police said one officer caught up to Lujan and he began to resist arrest.

Officials said Lujan began striking the officer and during the struggle Lujan pulled out a loaded Glock 22 handgun from his waistband.

The officer was able to disarm Lujan and take Lujan into custody. It was later determined the handgun had been stolen, police said.

Officials said Lujan was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and additional ammunition.

Officers wrote a search warrant for Lujan’s vehicle and residence, which they said resulted in the confiscation of additional drugs, packaging materials and two firearms.

Police said one firearm, a revolver, had its serial numbers ground off. They said the second firearm recovered was an AR-15 type rifle with a shortened barrel and no serial number.

Two bulletproof vests and a crossbow were also found, they said.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a stun-gun and more drug indicia.

Authorities said Lujan was booked on numerous felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, and had a bail set at $185,000.

The officer sustained minor injuries from the altercation with Lujan.

