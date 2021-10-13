A transient man has been placed in custody after a string of random assaults in Corcoran, according to the Corcoran Police Department.
According to a press release sent out by the Corcoran Police Department, officers received calls to four different locations along Whitley Avenue on Tuesday evening regarding an individual who was punching people seemingly at random. A total of six victims reported minor injuries from the assaults.
Police were able to locate the suspect in the 1200 block of Whitley Avenue and reportedly witnessed him striking an elderly person at a gas station, before running when he saw the officers approaching. The officers chased him down, using a Taser on him. Once in custody, the suspect was identified as Jose Machuca, a transient.
Machuca was booked into the Corcoran Police Department Jail for the charges of battery, elder abuse, and resisting arrest. He was later transported to the Kings County Jail where he is being held on $85,000 bail. All of the victim’s injuries were minor and they did not require medical attention.
