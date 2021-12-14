Three people were arrested last week after stolen cards and drugs were found in the car they were driving.
At around noon last Friday, a deputy was on patrol in the area of 17th and Kent Avenue in rural Kings County. The deputy observed a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling on 17th Avenue with several mechanical violations.
After a stop was initiated, the driver initially provided a false name reportedly by using the name of his ex-girlfriend's brother. It was later determined his real name was Nicholas Mason. Mason had four active Kern County warrants issued for his arrest. The charges included drugs sales and a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
Also in the GMC were Robert Lovest and Kristin Peterson. Lovest is alleged to have initially provided a false name and only after the Kings County Jail ran a records check from his finger prints was his real name discovered. Peterson was on active probation out of Kern County and was subject to search.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly located two baggies of methamphetamine which weighed 5.8 grams and 0.8 grams. They further discovered drug paraphernalia along with three bank cards that did not match the names of anyone in the vehicle.
Deputies were able to track down the owner of the bank cards who informed them he had been the victim of a vehicle burglary a week prior and his bank cards had been stolen.
Mason, Peterson and Lovest were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.
Mason was booked on the charges of possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, providing a false name and identity theft. He was later released into the custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, for his outstanding warrants.
Peterson was booked into jail on the charges of possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. Her bail was set at $15,000 and she was later released.
Lovest was booked into jail on the charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing a false name and identity theft. His bail was set at $30,000 and he was later released.
