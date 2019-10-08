CORCORAN — Corcoran Police arrested two teenagers Monday after they were reportedly involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle
Just before 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to the area of the 2000 block of Cottonwood Avenue in regards to a hit and run traffic collision. Officers were provided a description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run, which police said matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
While responding to the area, officers located the vehicle and confirmed that it had been reported stolen, officials said.
A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, but officers said the driver failed to yield. After a short pursuit, they said the vehicle stopped in the 1800 block of Dairy Avenue.
Police said the 14-year old female driver was arrested at the scene and a male passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. The 14-year-old male passenger was taken into custody after a short chase, officials said.
Authorities said the girl was transported and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, evading a police officer and hit and run. The boy was also transported and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on suspicion of possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
