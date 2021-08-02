Investigators from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help regarding a Woodville homicide.
On Sunday evening, were called to a home in the area of Avenue 168 and Road 166 in Woodville for a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies found that 30-year-old Rachel Martinez had died at the scene.
Throughout the investigation, detectives found that 31-year-old Ruben Sanchez shot Martinez after a verbal argument, according to reports. Sanchez left the area when deputies were called, police said.
The gun used in the murder has not yet been found, and detectives believe Sanchez is armed and dangerous. Sanchez has previously lived in the Oregon and Washington and may attempt to return, according to authorities.
