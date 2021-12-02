A reckless driver sent the Kings County Sheriff's Office on a chase both by vehicle and on foot.
On Wednesday at approximately 12:28 a.m., a Kings County deputy was parked near the intersection of Houston Avenue and 14th Avenue, which is controlled with four way stop signs. The Deputy saw a black Kia Forte travel through the intersection at approximately 50 miles per hour without stopping, according to reports.
The deputy activated the patrol vehicle's lights and sirens to initiate a traffic enforcement stop on the Kia, however the driver — later identified as Aaron Faubion — reportedly refused to stop. During the pursuit, at various points, Aaron drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to authorities. Faubion is also alleged to have passed another vehicle at over 90 mph, which forced the vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.
The pursuit eventually ended on Jersey Avenue near the Santa Rosa Rancheria, where Faubion ran from the Kia. Reportedly, Faubion climbed a six-foot cement fence and entered the Rancheria. A search was completed of the area and authorities were unable to locate the suspect.
Through the investigation, Deputies were able to determine that the suspect was in fact the driver of the Kia. A passenger in the Kia had demanded Faubion to stop during the pursuit but Faubion refused, according to reports.
Deputies issued a warrantless arrest (PC 836) for Faubion. The following morning, the suspect, who resides in the City of Lemoore, is reported to have attempted to report the Kia stolen to the Lemoore Police Department. When he arrived to make the report, a Kings County Deputy placed him into custody.
Faubion was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer while driving the wrong way, resisting arrest and kidnapping. His bail was set at $245,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.