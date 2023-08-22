The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested an unidentified 17-year-old male on charges of homicide and kidnapping after 27-year-old Lemoore resident Erik Nichols died after being found with a gunshot wound on June 20.
On June 20, deputies responded to a call at approximately 5:15 a.m. where EMS personnel subsequently attempted to transport him to a local hospital. He died after the transportation.
Kings County Sheriff’s Office detectives took over the investigation, identifying and arresting the juvenile, where he is currently being held at the Kings County Juvenile Center.