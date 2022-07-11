The Kings County Office of Education internet tower at Stratford Elementary School was set on fire by a vandal and severely damaged Friday, cutting internet access to the school and to roughly 70 of the 4,000 customers serviced by the tower, according to officials.
The Office of Education is the internet service provider for all schools in the county's 13 districts and has a network of towers and fiber lines throughout the county which provides internet access to physical school sites in addition to the 4,000 customers.
The fire melted all of the cabling that runs inside the tower, officials reported.
"The equipment on top may be okay but we won't know until we can get a crew to pull more cable. This effectively eliminates all the internet to that school including our nearby preschool. This also destroyed our wireless capability (KingsNet) and the Verizon installation that is on that tower," said Todd Barlow, county superintendent of schools.
Until the connection can be repaired or replaced, there will be no internet access for staff and students at Stratford Elementary and the 70 customers, unless they have it on their phones and use a provider other than Verizon, officials said.
"The elementary students are not currently in session, but August is fast approaching and there are students in summer programs at high school and community college to think about," said Barlow.
According to Barlow there are multiple fixes in the works to solve the blackout.
The IT department was already working on a fiber optic project to connect Stratford Elementary and the project is close to completion, but is stalled because of a permit issue, Barlow said.
"The County has contacted its internet provider, CENIC, and they are going to explain the situation to Comcast and PG&E to hopefully get this connection expedited on their end," Barlow said.
The Office of Education has also contacted the City of Lemoore to try and expedite an existing permit request on the city's side.
"We fully expect that link to be up and running before school starts, but with the service being compromised, it becomes much more vital that it is completed as soon as possible," Barlow said.
The tower will need to be inspected to be sure it is safe before the KCOE can schedule any kind of cable replacement or other work. The county inspector has been included in all communications regarding the damaged tower to expedite that process, according to Barlow.
"There is a possibility that he could condemn the tower and then we would have to remove and replace it. That would potentially involve the Division of the State Architect and would likely not be a quick process," Barlow said.
The Office of Education is also looking into the feasibility of purchasing or renting a temporary crank tower, but would have to verify that they can get the heights and weight support that would be required to operate one.
The suspect was caught on surveillance tape and that footage was sent to the Kings County Sheriff's Office, officials said.
"On behalf of the students and community of Stratford, we are reaching out to local, state and federal representatives. Any leverage or assistance they can lend to remedy this situation, especially involving the issuance of permits, would be greatly appreciated," said Barlow.
Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olsen offered a temporary tower, pending a structural inspection from the state, according to Barlow.
"Our techs have been able to mitigate the problem for some members of the Stratford community whose connection could be re-routed to another of our towers located at Central Elementary School. But the receivers have to be in range and that's not a solution for everyone," Barlow said. "All of this highlights the importance of the fiber optic project we already have in the works. With that, the school site could be up and running, even without a tower."