A recent Kings County Sheriff’s Office Shoulder Tap operation that asked 15 different individuals in Kings County to purchase alcohol for minors resulted in one citation of an unidentified individual.
In a Shoulder Tap operation, decoys under 20 years old approach citizens and ask them to purchase alcohol for them while are supervised by Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Of the 15 people approached in the operation that took place on Saturday, 14 declined to purchase alcohol for minors.
“Our citizens here are doing a good job of keeping minors from possessing alcohol,” said Kings County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and Tobacco Grant Coordinator Andrew Mazza. “Our goal would be to not arrest anybody and to have a full operation with no arrests.”
These Shoulder Tap programs are funded by grants from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. According to the Department’s website, programs like these are designed to reduce underage consumption of alcohol and raise public awareness.
According to the California Business and Professions Code, adults who provide minors with alcohol can be found guilty of a crime if a minor gets into a serious traffic accident while under the influence.
“If you are to provide a minor with alcohol, and they are to get into a traffic collision that results in either death or injury, then you as the person that provided the alcohol to them can be held criminally responsible for that, because they would not have gained access to the alcohol without your assistance,” Mazza said.
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has a unit called the TRACE unit, Mazza added.
“Anytime there’s a traffic collision in the state of California involving a minor that may have been under the influence, that TRACE unit will trace back to where the minor came back into contact with the alcohol,” Mazza said.
According to Mazza, the Sheriff’s Office has been running the program for approximately eight years. He said he feels it has been effective and hopes the community remains aware that allowing minors to possess alcohol is a problem.
Because of a new grant the Sheriff’s Office has received, the Shoulder Tap program will continue until at least December of 2024.
“We’ll continue to do inspections of stores and make sure they’re in compliance with how they advertise alcohol, how they sell alcohol and just other administrative things that ABC (Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control) asks us for,” Mazza said. “We will continue to do minor decoy operations where we send the kids into actual businesses and try to buy. We’ll continue with shoulder tap operations where we approach citizens to see if they will buy alcohol.”