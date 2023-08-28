A recent Kings County Sheriff’s Office Shoulder Tap operation that asked 15 different individuals in Kings County to purchase alcohol for minors resulted in one citation of an unidentified individual.

In a Shoulder Tap operation, decoys under 20 years old approach citizens and ask them to purchase alcohol for them while are supervised by Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Of the 15 people approached in the operation that took place on Saturday, 14 declined to purchase alcohol for minors.

“Our citizens here are doing a good job of keeping minors from possessing alcohol,” said Kings County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and Tobacco Grant Coordinator Andrew Mazza. “Our goal would be to not arrest anybody and to have a full operation with no arrests.”

