Stemming from allegations in the summer of 2020, detectives with the Kings County Sheriffs Office investigated and have found no evidence that councilmembers Francisco Ramirez and Art Brieno received bribe money, authorities announced Friday. 

In May 2022, detectives began investigating allegations that in the summer of 2020 Hanford City Councilmembers Ramirez and Brieno each received a $400 bribe from a local auto repair business in Hanford, according to a release.

Detectives reached out to both the California Department of Justice and the Kings County District Attorney’s Office and neither entity had investigated the allegation, according to KCSO. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

