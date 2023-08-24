The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year old Vidal Lozano Jr. on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and for parole violations after a chase into a local orchard.
Lozano was on parole after being sentenced to four years in prison in 2021 for domestic violence. According to the Sheriff’s office, he had other convictions for previous domestic violence incidents, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and vandalism.
Deputies initially responded to the 8400 block of Lacey Boulevard in Hanford to find a subject with a warrant. They confirmed Lozano had a no-bail warrant out for a violation of his parole and a $5,000 Kings County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.