The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested Santana Yanez on new charges of evading arrest and older warrants for allegedly driving under the influence and driving without a license after a miles-long car chase early Sunday morning.
A deputy tried to stop a Chevrolet Avalanche with a mechanical issue and expired registration around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday morning near 17th and Jersey Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities say the Avalanche subsequently refused to pull over as a pursuit began. The driver of the vehicle drove at 80 miles per hour and ran stop signs before driving into a field, where the pursuing deputy temporarily lost sight of the truck.