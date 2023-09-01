The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced it had arrested Myra Alvarez and Joel Nunez on charges related to child abuse and other charges after staff at the Adventist Medical Center found that their 11-month-old son had tested positive for methamphetamine.

The infant in question was in apparent discomfort, profusely crying, swinging his arms and kicking his feet at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s office. He was subsequently transferred to the Valley Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday night, the child was still in observation but was expected to make a recovery.

