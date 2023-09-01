The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced it had arrested Myra Alvarez and Joel Nunez on charges related to child abuse and other charges after staff at the Adventist Medical Center found that their 11-month-old son had tested positive for methamphetamine.
The infant in question was in apparent discomfort, profusely crying, swinging his arms and kicking his feet at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s office. He was subsequently transferred to the Valley Children’s Hospital.
On Thursday night, the child was still in observation but was expected to make a recovery.
Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Unit began an investigation. The office alleges that Alvarez and Nunez, the child’s father, were 'avid' users of methamphetamine.
The Sheriff’s Office said detectives located 3.9 grams of methamphetamine in Nunez’ car. Detectives also found 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe on the floor of the couple's residence.
The Sheriff's Office also evaluated both Nunez and Alvarez and found both seemed to both be under the influence, authorities said.
The Kings County Child Protective Services will take custody of both the infant and another 4-year-old child found at the residence.
Both Nunez and Alvarez were booked into Kings County Jail. Alvarez’ bail was set at $55,000, and she was booked on charges of child abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Nunez bail was set at $65,000 after being charged with child abuse, being under the influence of a controlled substance possession of Methamphetamine and possession of an ingestion device.