HANFORD — A Selma woman was convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and with gross negligence Thursday, according to a media release received Monday.
A Kings County jury convicted 29-year-old Samantha Roque of the charges from an accident that killed a 10-year-old boy in 2018 near Lemoore.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2018, Roque was driving the wrong way when she struck a vehicle with two women and two 10-year-old juveniles inside. The family was driving to the Lemoore area from Southern California.
While the driver of the other vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid the Roque, she was unable to do so, and was struck by Roque at a high speed. The collision caused the vehicle to flip, killing one of the 10-year-olds.
Officials said Roque's blood alcohol level was at .189 percent at the time of the crash, more than twice the California legal limit.
Roque will be sentenced on Oct. 29 in Dept. 6 of the Kings County Superior Court. She faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison.
