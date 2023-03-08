The Kings County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Roberto Hernandez early Monday morning near North Fork Kings River and South Branch Summit Lake Ditch 17 miles outside Lemoore.
Hernandez reportedly disappeared along a set of canal gates, which he and another family were clearing debris from, after he walked away from the area to retrieve a rake from his vehicle. He never returned.
Hernandez may have fallen into the water, according to the Sheriff's Department, but there is no immediate evidence to support that lead.