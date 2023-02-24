Public help is sought in the search for a fugitive who fled after he was accused, arrested and brought to trial for raping and sexually abusing his under-aged stepdaughter in 2019.
Alvaro Zuniga fled from his first trial after posting bail and was subsequently brought into custody a second time by authorities, who worked with the victim’s mother to locate and capture Zuniga. After his trial reached preliminary hearing status, Zuniga fled again after posting bail.
The victim, who spoke anonymously, said Zuniga roaming free casts a shadow on their lives and creates a constant fear that he will harm others.
“It caused me to be paranoid, not knowing if he’s around, not knowing what would happen if I was by myself, fearing for other people and other kids, if it would happen to someone else,” said the victim, who is now an adult.
District Attorney Sarah Hacker said in an email that the judge found in a preliminary hearing that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with four out of five counts alleged against Zuniga before he fled.
Hanford Police were given an alert by InterPol just a few months ago that Zuniga was briefly taken into custody in Bolivia. He was ultimately released as authorities worked through an application for Bolivia to extradite him.
Hanford Police Corporal Edgar Aguayo, who handled the sexual abuse case in 2019, said he believes there’s a high probability authorities will capture Zuniga again.
“He has family still here,” Aguayo said. “People don’t tend to spend time away from their families all too long or all that often.”
Both the victim and the victim’s mother said they were frustrated that Zuniga was granted bail a second time after fleeing his first trial. After years of no progress on the case, the victim and her mother have decided to make more details of the case public in hopes that the community will come together to bring Zuniga into custody.
“Her [the victim’s] childhood was stolen, and she has suffered greatly,” said the victim’s mother, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. “This would be all the justice for all the harm and the hurt he has done.”
Aguayo said that a suspect fleeing after posting bail is very common and estimated as much as 50 percent of suspects that post bail flee their trial.
“It might not be something everyone hears a lot, but you open the bird cage, you see that bird is going to fly outside of that small hole, and he’s going to fly out and not come back,” Aguayo said.
The case has moved under the jurisdiction of Kings County, since Zuniga’s case reached the preliminary hearing stage at trial. Aguayo said he would not be happy until he saw Zuniga in custody again.
“I would like things to be closed out and done right,” Aguayo said. “We at the City of Hanford did everything in our power to get him back here, but I won’t be satisfied until I saw him behind bars.”
Hacker said in an email that the Kings County District Attorney’s office is unaware of Zuniga’s whereabouts, but that if any member of the public knows his location, they should contact the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.