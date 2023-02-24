Public help is sought in the search for a fugitive who fled after he was accused, arrested and brought to trial for raping and sexually abusing his under-aged stepdaughter in 2019.

Alvaro Zuniga fled from his first trial after posting bail and was subsequently brought into custody a second time by authorities, who worked with the victim’s mother to locate and capture Zuniga. After his trial reached preliminary hearing status, Zuniga fled again after posting bail.

The victim, who spoke anonymously, said Zuniga roaming free casts a shadow on their lives and creates a constant fear that he will harm others.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you