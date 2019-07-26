{{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department conducted dozens of probation compliance checks Thursday, which resulted in several arrests, officials said.

Lemoore police officers said they conducted the probation compliance checks with the assistance of Kings County Probation officers, special agents from the Office of Correctional Safety Special Service Unit, corrections officers from California State Prison, Corcoran, Hanford police officers, and the Major Crimes Task Force.

Police said a total of 25 residences were visited by the officers. As a result of the compliance checks, officers arrested eight adults and confiscated 38 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an illegal shotgun.

Those arrested/cited were:

  • Miguel Montes, 23, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and a gang enhancement. Bail set at $70,000.
  • Anna Corona, 42, warrants for possession of stolen property and drug-related charges. Bail set at $55,000.
  • Paula Wilson, 55, no-bail warrant for a traffic offense/probation violation and a new charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brandon Marsac, 37, probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail.
  • Caleb Wedderburn, 34, probation violation. No bail.
  • Daniel Martinez, 44, cited for possession of methamphetamine.
  • Moises Aguilar, 27, cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Carlos Leon, 31, cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

